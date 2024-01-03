English
WHO’s chief condemns Israel’s attack on Red Crescent in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday condemned Israeli strikes that killed at least five civilians, including a five-day-old infant, at a Palestinian Red Crescent hospital in Gaza.

“I deplore today’s strikes on the Palestine Red Crescent Soceity-run Al-Amal hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which severely damaged the Palestine Red Crescent Society training centre located within the hospital complex,” expressed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X.

He mentioned that his coworkers embarked on a mission to the establishments, where they observed substantial destruction and relocation of civilians.

