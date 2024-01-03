France refuses to support forcing Palestinians to leave Gaza

SHAFAQNA- France will not support the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip by Israel, Nicolas de Riviere, France’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday.

De Riviere told reporters: “France is opposed to the forced displacement of populations. That’s very clear-cut…We will not support the forced displacement of people,” de Riviere told reporters.

He added: “It’s more or less obvious that the Gaza Strip is inhabited by Palestinians. Our goal is for Palestinians to be able to continue living there in safety and security and under good conditions. That should be the priority.”

Source: aa

