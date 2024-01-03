Doubts increase over Biden’s 2020 election victory – poll

SHAFAQNA- Approximately six in ten Americans believe that Joe Biden was elected fairly as president in 2020 which shows declining voter confidence in his legitimacy as he looks for reelection this year, a new Washington Post poll has revealed. Only 31% of Republicans believe Biden was elected legitimately.

Also, the poll releases at a time when Biden is following Trump in the 2024 presidential race, in spite of the fact that his Republican rival encounters felony accusations in four separate criminal cases. In two of which he is accused of conspiring to overthrow his 2020 loss.

A new USA Today poll has shown that Biden has lost patronage in the demographic segments too that helped his 2020 election victory. Only 57% of black voters support the incumbent at present, in comparison to the 87% Biden carried in 2020.

Biden has expressed frustration with polls that show him getting low marks from voters on his economic policies, indicating that media coverage should be blamed. Biden had achieved more in three years compared to other presidents had done in eight years, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

