First black president at Harvard resigns amongst plagiarism scandal

SHAFAQNA- In a statement on Tuesday, Claudine Gay announced that she has resigned from her post as Harvard University’s president. Gay had the shortest tenure in the reputable institution’s history, and ended with nearly 50 accusations of academic theft.

She did not admit any illegal behavior in her resignation letter and instead charged her opponents with subjecting her to personal threats and attacks fueled by racial animus.

Over the last six weeks, Gay has been accused of nearly 50 instances of plagiarism during her academic career. The scandal began when conservative activist Chris Rufo found evidence that Gay had lifted material verbatim from other scholars for her 1997 dissertation.

However, Gay’s defense of anti-Israel speech on campus before the US Congress in early December was first put her in the focus of pro-Israel liberals and conservatives alike. Democratic Party and Harvard donor Bill Ackman are among this group. Ackman asserted that Gay had been hired on the basis of race and gender criteria set by Harvard’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office, and boosted the subsequent plagiarism allegations in a bid to remove the embattled president from power.

An internal Harvard investigation found four instances of insufficient citation but the Ivy League university did not use the term “plagiarism” and exonerated her of research misconduct in mid-December. However, critics claimed that the review was hurried, and new claims of plagiarism were made against Gay. Immediately after her resignation letter was published, Rufo took to X to promise further action.

