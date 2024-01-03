Trump struggles 2024 election ban

SHAFAQNA- Former US President Donald Trump has begun a court fight to get himself back on this year’s election ballot in Maine. In a legal filing, he argued that a state official had no authority to declare him ineligible for the race.

Trump’s lawyers filed the appeal on Tuesday in Maine Superior Court, challenging last week’s decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to prohibit the ex-president from the ballot owing to his alleged role in the January 2021 US Capitol riot.

The Maine and Colorado disqualifications were based on interpretations of a constitutional amendment that prohibited people who take part in an insurrection or rebellion from holding public office in the US. The amendment was passed by lawmakers in 1866 to guarantee citizenship and constitutional rights for former slaves and prevent politicians who had participated in the Confederate rebellion from returning to power.

Bellows and other Democrats have charged Trump with inciting the Capitol “insurrection,” where demonstrators tried to prevent the transfer of power after he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. She has made public statements on social media and called Trump an insurrectionist. She suggested that he should have been removed from office after being accused of his alleged role in the riot. Many times, Trump has claimed that the election was rigged, but has denied any role in provoking the riot.

Undoubtedly, Trump is polling as the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. However, his candidacy has been endangered by state efforts to declare him ineligible and also felony accusations in four separate criminal cases. He believes that the legal actions are a politically motivated “witch hunt” to prevent voters from being able to elect him again.

Source: rt

