Israeli Hebraic news website: Israel is negotiating to expel people of Gaza to Congo

SHAFAQNA- The Zionist regime is negotiating with Congo and other countries to expel the Palestinians.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, Al-Jazeera wrote: The Israeli media reported: It is said that the Israeli authorities are talking with Congo and other countries and intend to send displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

This Hebraic news website, quoted by a senior source in Israel’s security cabinet said: Congo will be willing to accept immigrants and we are negotiating with others.

Also this website wrote: “Israeli Intelligence Minister, Gila Gamliel, has supported the displacement of Gaza residents. Gamliel said: At the end of the war, there will be nothing to do and 60% of Gaza’s agricultural lands will be changed into security buffer zones.

Human rights defenders have strongly criticized the request to expel the Palestinians from Gaza and consider it an attempt for ethnic cleansing of the area under the siege of Palestinians forever.

Even the USA, the stubborn supporter of Israeli war in Gaza, spoke against the resettlement plans supported by Israeli ministers. The USA’s State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller called these rhetoric as “provocative and irresponsible”.

