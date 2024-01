SHAFAQNA- 103 martyred, more than 171 injured as a result of terrorist attacks on Wednesday (03 Jan. 2024) afternoon in Kerman, Iran.

According to Shafaqna, two explosions were heard today afternoon in Kerman’s martyrs cemetery. The Spokesman of Iran’s Emergency medical services announced that 103 are martyred, more than 171 are injured so far. Kerman Province Deputy Governor has confirmed that the explosions were terrorist attacks.

