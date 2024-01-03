CEBR: Germany to be downgraded to fifth among world’s biggest economies

SHAFAQNA- It is expected that Germany’s economy continues to slow in the next few years. The country is criticized severely to give up its position as the fourth-largest economy, in nominal USA dollar terms, to India in 2027, according to new report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

Germany’s fall to fifth place will come as a consequence of its dependence on Russian energy to drive its manufacturing sector, the research says.

“The importance of the manufacturing sector means that in recent years, Germany has been more exposed to supply-side headwinds, particularly from the sudden increase in global energy prices in 2022. Germany’s reliance on Russia for its energy supply aggravated this issue,” CEBR wrote.

Supply-side issues and weaker spending power contributed to decline in output. The tighter interest rate environment was another factor contributing to the contraction. CEBR predicted that German economy will return to growth in 2024, at a rate of 0.7%, with a further acceleration in 2025.

In addition, the report said that global GDP will greater than twice, to $219 trillion by 2038, propelled by the “continued expansion in previously underdeveloped economies as they catch up with and surpass the more traditionally rich countries.” Among the larger economies, Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines were specified as the fastest risers.

Source: rt

