English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Human rights: Israel mass arrests Palestinians daily

0

SHAFAQNA- Four Palestinian prisoners and organizations advocating for human rights have asserted that Israeli forces conduct widespread detainments on a daily basis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a matter that remains clearly visible to the international community.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society, the Palestinian Authority s Commission for Detainees, Addameer, and Silwanic have reported that as of December, there were still detainees.

In Israeli penitentiaries:

There are 8,800 Palestinians detained.

3,291 individuals kept in custody without being charged.

80 women are currently being detained in Damon prison.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO’s chief condemns Israel’s attack on Red Crescent in Gaza

parniani

USA’s Senator against military aid for Israel

asadian

South Africa: ICJ’s hearings against Israel set for Jan. 11-12

asadian

World’s Major Challenges in 2024

parniani

UN’s agencies: Everyone is starving in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Lebanon: Israel Assassinated Hamas Deputy Political Chief in Beirut [Video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.