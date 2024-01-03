Human rights: Israel mass arrests Palestinians daily

SHAFAQNA- Four Palestinian prisoners and organizations advocating for human rights have asserted that Israeli forces conduct widespread detainments on a daily basis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a matter that remains clearly visible to the international community.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society, the Palestinian Authority s Commission for Detainees, Addameer, and Silwanic have reported that as of December, there were still detainees.

In Israeli penitentiaries:

There are 8,800 Palestinians detained.

3,291 individuals kept in custody without being charged.

80 women are currently being detained in Damon prison.

Source: Al Jazeera

