Nasrallah: Soleimani insisted on self-sufficiency of resistance movements

SHAFAQNA- Since his speech focused on the killing of Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad in 2020, Nasrallah dedicated part of the address to the late Iranian general.

Nasrallah said he supported “resistance movements” . Across the region, Soleimani insisted on helping them achieve self-sufficiency and operate even without help from Iran.

He said Soleimani and his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Forces have been alongside the Palestinian factions at every stage of their existence, a way to help them strengthen their military power.

