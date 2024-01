SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, expressed his disapproval on social media about the recent Israeli drone attack in Beirut, called it a cowardly act of terrorism.

The Iranian diplomat said that Israel’s aggressive actions towards other countries are a big problem for the stability of the region, which is very concerning for nearby nations.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com