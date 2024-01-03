Erdogan presentes Raisi with a proposal to cease fire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to travel to Turkey on January 4 for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They will engage in discussions regarding the current circumstances in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Turkish media citing undisclosed sources.

According to reports, Erdogan is planning to present Raisi with proposals, crafted by Ankara, aimed at reaching a resolution in the Gaza Strip.

Raisi, is scheduled to have a private discussion with the Turkish president before the 8th gathering of the Turkish Iranian High Level Cooperation Council as stated by the media.

Source: Al Mayadeen

