English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Erdogan presentes Raisi with a proposal to cease fire in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to travel to Turkey on January 4 for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They will engage in discussions regarding the current circumstances in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Turkish media citing undisclosed sources.

According to reports, Erdogan is planning to present Raisi with proposals, crafted by Ankara, aimed at reaching a resolution in the Gaza Strip.

Raisi, is scheduled to have a private discussion with the Turkish president before the 8th gathering of the Turkish Iranian High Level Cooperation Council as stated by the media.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s President felicitates leaders of Islamic countries on Ramadhan

asadian

Iran’s President congratulates leaders of countries celebrating Nowruz

asadian

Saudi Arabia plans to hold fifth round of talks with Iran

asadian

Erdogan: Turkey could shut down Incirlik Air Base used by US in reply to any additional sanctions by US

asadian

Erdogan: NATO needs to change with times, Turkey’s membership is not contradictory to being friends with Russia

asadian

Erdogan: ‘Very soon’ Turkey will launch new operation in Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.