Israeli media: 1600 Israeli soldiers in need of trauma treatment

SHAFAQNA- Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing Israeli occupation forces sources, claims that about 1,600 soldiers have suffered symptoms of distress and shell shock since the start of the war in Gaza.

Some of them were treated in specialized IOF teams. Meanwhile, 90 people were discharged as unfit for duty due to mental health problems.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported two days ago about an increase in mental health problems among Israelis in the wake of the ongoing Operation Al Aqsa Flood. The Israeli Emotional First Aid Association Eran received 100,000 requests for psychological help from different groups and ages.

Source: Al Mayadeen

