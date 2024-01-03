Turkey’s FM warns: Israel’s dangerous flirtation with war with Lebanon risks escalating conflict

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s foreign minister risks spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan warned on Wednesday in foreign affairs.

“I think Israelis are barely restraining themselves from going to war with Lebanon. But I always say that this road is a dead end. If something like that happens, of course this war will have no end,” Fidan said hours after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in Lebanon, hinting that further developments could widen the war.

“On the contrary, if the (Palestine) issue is to be resolved, it is necessary to focus on peace and a two-state solution,” Fidan told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Source: aa

