English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Turkey’s FM warns: Israel’s dangerous flirtation with war with Lebanon risks escalating conflict

0

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s foreign minister risks spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions, Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan warned on Wednesday in foreign affairs.

“I think Israelis are barely restraining themselves from going to war with Lebanon. But I always say that this road is a dead end. If something like that happens, of course this war will have no end,” Fidan said hours after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in Lebanon, hinting that further developments could widen the war.

“On the contrary, if the (Palestine) issue is to be resolved, it is necessary to focus on peace and a two-state solution,” Fidan told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Is there a possible discord between Biden and Netanyahu?

parniani

Turkish FM attends 8th regional forum of Union of Mediterranean

nafiseh yazdani

Turkey & Saudi Arabia agree to improve ties

asadian

Turkey’s Cavusoglu visits Athens after anger over Muslim comments

asadian

OIC held an emergency meeting on NZ terror attack in Istanbul

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.