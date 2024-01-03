25 Daesh/ISIS members detained for planning attacks on churches, synagogues in Istanbul

SHAFAQNA- On Wednesday, judicial and security sources reported that a significant number of individuals believed to be affiliated with the extremist organization Daesh ISIS were apprehended in Türkiye. These individuals were accused of conspiring to carry out acts of violence targeting churches and synagogues within the country.

In operations conducted in nine provinces with a focus on the Istanbul metropolis, authorities have apprehended 32 individuals, of which 25 have been taken into custody, cited anonymous sources who are unable to provide their names due to media communication regulations.

The operations were conducted jointly by the Turkish Intelligence Organization MIT and the counter terrorism and intelligence branches of the Istanbul police.

Source: aa

