Türkiye hails South Africa’s decision to take Israel to international court

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye expressed approval of South Africa’s decision to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice ICJ due to its alleged genocidal actions against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The country welcomed this move on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli expressed on X: “We welcome the application of South Africa to the International Court of Justice against Israel for violation of its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,”

He emphasized: “Israel’s massacre of more than 22,000 Palestinian civilians, mostly women and children, in Gaza for nearly three months cannot go unpunished, and those responsible must be held accountable before international law.”

