After a strong earthquake, water level in Japanese nuclear power plant rises

SHAFAQNA- According to authorities, the Shika nuclear power plant experienced a three-meter increase in water level as a result of a significant earthquake that occurred in Japan on Monday.

According to the Hokuriku Electric Power Company, the seawater level at the intake spot has been three meters (9.8 feet) higher than its usual level since 5.45 p.m. (08:45GMT) and 6 p.m. At (09:00GMT) on Monday, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the mentioned information.

The plant utilizes seawater for its cooling processes.

Source: aa

