Canada accepts 1,000 visa applications from relatives of Canadians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Canada plans to permit a maximum of 1,000 visa applications from individuals hailing from Palestine who are seeking to escape Gaza and find safety within their Canadian relatives; nevertheless, a Muslim organization is requesting the elimination of this limit, as reported on Tuesday.

The program, scheduled to commence in the coming week, is a direct response to the appeals made by Palestinian Canadians who are seeking a secure passage for individuals currently caught amidst the turmoil of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel Hamas conflict.

