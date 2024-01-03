Politicians, intellectuals across the world denounced terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

SHAFAQNA- Politicians, intellectuals, clerics, and all political wings across the world strongly denounced the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran.

According to Shafaqna, on the 4th anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, Kerman was the scene of a terrorist attack during which 2 huge explosions occurred, 95 innocent persons were martyred and 211 others were injured.

The terrorist attack evoked the reaction of so many politicians, intellectuals, clerics, and all political wings across the world.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolences

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf issued a message of condolences to the Iranian nation following the terrorist attack in Kerman.

Ayatollah Khamenei: “The terrorist attack in Kerman will be met with a strong response”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, has issued a message following the martyrdom of a number of pilgrims who were martyred in a terrorist attack while en route to the tomb of Martyr General Soleimani in Kerman’s Garden of Martyrs on January 3, 2024.

“The stony-hearted criminals could not tolerate seeing the love and affection of the people for visiting the tomb of their great commander, Martyr Qasem Soleimani. They should know that the soldiers who are traveling on the bright path of Soleimani will not tolerate their vileness and crime. As of now, both the hands stained with the blood of innocent people and the corrupt, evil minds that led them to this miscalculation will definitely be the target of a severe pounding and a deserving retribution. They should know that, God willing, this tragedy will be met with a strong response,” Iran’s Supreme Leader expressed in the message.

Iran’s Ex-President: Foul terrorism created a disaster once more

Iran’s Ex-President, Seyyed Muhammad Khatami strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kerman.

“The foul terrorism which is the greatest enemy of human beings and peaceful life, created a disaster once more,” he said issuing a condolence message.

Ahmad Massoud: We stand beside Iranian nation to fight against extremist ideologies

Ahmad Massoud, the Leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan issued a condolence message for the martyrdom of tens of citizens of the brotherly country of Iran.

He emphasized in the message: We stand beside the Iranian nation in the common struggle against extremist ideologies and alien from our common culture, religion, and civilization, until we achieve security and peace.

Erdoğan: We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to Iran in light of the terrorist attacks that aimed at a gathering commemorating the late General in the burial site of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

Erdoğan published on X: “We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman province of Iran. I wish God’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Egypt’s Al-Azhar: We strongly denounce recent explosions in Kerman

Egypt’s Al-Azhar strongly denounced recent explosions in Kerman’s Garden of Martyrs and condoled the terrorist attack to the family of victims and the Iranian nation.

Iraq condemned terrorist bombings in Kerman

Iraq’s Presidency of the Republic condemned the terrorist bombings that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman while confirming Iraq’s solidarity and standing in the face of this shameful terrorist act.

A statement from the Presidency of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said: “The Presidency of the Republic condemns the terrorist bombings that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman, which resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries among innocent civilians.”

According to the statement, the Presidency of the Republic affirmed: “Iraq’s solidarity and stand against this shameful terrorist act.”

IDF Spokesperson: We don’t opine about explosions in Iran

Daniel Hagari, the Head of IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said: We don’t opine about explosions in Iran and our focus is on the war with Hamas.

