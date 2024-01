SHAFAQNA- President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to Iran in light of the terrorist attacks that aimed at a gathering commemorating the fallen Gen. The burial site of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

Erdoğan published on X: “We are deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attacks carried out in the Kerman province of Iran. I wish God’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

Source: Daily Sabah

www.shafaqna.com