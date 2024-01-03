English
Gazprom: Gas deliveries to China has reached a new level

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s gas exports to China experienced a significant surge of almost 50% compared to the previous year, as announced by energy giant Gazprom.

Russia supplied the Asian country with 22.7 billion cubic meters of gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2023, the company said in a Telegram post on Wednesday. The volume exceeds Gazprom’s contractual obligations by 700 million cubic meters, the department added. In 2022, the mega pipeline delivered 15.4 billion cubic meters of gas to China.

Source: rt

