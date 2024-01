SHAFAQNA- According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the number of casualties occurred in the central and southern regions of Gaza.

Citing medical sources from the local area, the report stated that a minimum of 20 Palestinians lost their lives in Khan Younis, while four individuals were killed in Rafah, located in the southern region. Israeli bombardments and air raids also caused the fatalities of four individuals in Deir el Balah and two in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com