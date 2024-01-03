The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office issued message of condolences following terrorist attack in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolences following the terrorist incident in Kerman province.

The full text of the message is as follows:

“The terrorist incident today in Kerman province, which tragically claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people, has caused great sadness and sorrow. We extend our condolences to bereaved families and honorable people of Iran. We pray to God for the mercy and grace of the martyrs and recovery of the injured.”

20th Jumada al-Thani, 1445 AH

(January 3rd, 2024)

Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Najaf Ashraf

