Message of Condolence from Ammar Hakim Following the Terrorist Incident in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, expressed his condolences in a message following the terrorist incident in Kerman.

According to Shafaqna, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim strongly condemned the terrorist act in the city of Kerman, Iran, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

He prayed for God’s mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Continuing, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq extended his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the government, and the people of Iran in the wake of this incident.

Hakim once again urged the global community, especially countries affected by the scourge of terrorism, to join hands in drying up the financial resources of terrorism and mitigating its negative consequences on the stability and security of nations.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

