Seyyed Mohammad Khatami Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Incident in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- Seyyed Mohammad Khatami strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kerman, stating that the vile terrorism, the greatest enemy of humanity and peaceful life, has once again created a tragedy. He emphasized the need for swift and comprehensive pursuit of this criminal act, understanding its goals and causes, and identifying the factors behind this human tragedy by relevant authorities and institutions.

The text of Seyyed Mohammad Khatami’s message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Vile terrorism, the greatest enemy of humanity and peaceful life, has once again created a tragedy, causing the martyrdom of a significant number of the noble and innocent people of Iran in beloved Kerman and injuring a larger group.

I strongly condemn this criminal act and emphasize the urgent and comprehensive pursuit of it. I remind the authorities and relevant institutions of the necessity of understanding the goals and causes, and identifying and introducing the factors behind this human tragedy.

I express my condolences to all those who value the sanctity of human life and seek peaceful living, especially to the dear people of Iran and the noble and resilient people of Kerman.

I pray to the Almighty for the swift recovery of the wounded, forgiveness and elevation of the ranks for the martyrs, and patience and reward for the survivors.

Seyyed Mohammad Khatami January 3rd, 2024