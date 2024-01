SHAFAQNA- The Political Deputy of the President’s Office announced that, following the terrorist attack in Kerman, the President has canceled his planned trip to Turkey.

Mohammad Jamshidi conveyed the President’s appreciation for the invitation from the Turkish President and stated that, given the urgency of addressing the terrorist incident, the President has decided to personally oversee its developments. Consequently, his trip to Turkey will be rescheduled for a more suitable time.

Source: Shafaqna Persian