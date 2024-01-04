English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Expert warns of climate catastrophe in 2024

0

SHAFAQNA- The year 2023 was full of “warning signs” approximately the developing affect of climate alter and danger of disastrous natural catastrophes, and we can anticipate more of the same in 2024, agreeing to an natural master.

“Although we have agreements on continuing to reduce emissions and working towards the net-zero emissions target, there’s no sign immediately that impacts of climate change is going to change within the next 12 months or so,” Leslie Mabon, a lecturer in natural frameworks at the Open University in the United Kingdom, told Anadolu Agency.

He added: “So, I think all signs are there. We’ve seen in 2023 that, in all kinds of seasons, the kind of extremes that we’re getting are greater and that they’re starting to have consequences for people’s livelihoods, and also for the economy more widely … We’ve seen enough warning signs from 2023, and we can expect more of the same in the coming year.”

According to Mabon, the world experienced a variety of alarming environmental events in 2023, many of which were either caused or significantly exacerbated by climate change.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IRC: Humanitarian crises worldwide will accelerate in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Nature: Climate change is a significant threat to public health

parniani

UNAMA: Afghanistan cannot go another year without a voice on climate change

leila yazdani

Iraqi President says his country most vulnerable against climate change

faati

Somalia: Death toll from floods rises to 101

leila yazdani

Earth just experienced its hottest year due to climate change

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.