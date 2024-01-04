Expert warns of climate catastrophe in 2024

SHAFAQNA- The year 2023 was full of “warning signs” approximately the developing affect of climate alter and danger of disastrous natural catastrophes, and we can anticipate more of the same in 2024, agreeing to an natural master.

“Although we have agreements on continuing to reduce emissions and working towards the net-zero emissions target, there’s no sign immediately that impacts of climate change is going to change within the next 12 months or so,” Leslie Mabon, a lecturer in natural frameworks at the Open University in the United Kingdom, told Anadolu Agency.

He added: “So, I think all signs are there. We’ve seen in 2023 that, in all kinds of seasons, the kind of extremes that we’re getting are greater and that they’re starting to have consequences for people’s livelihoods, and also for the economy more widely … We’ve seen enough warning signs from 2023, and we can expect more of the same in the coming year.”

According to Mabon, the world experienced a variety of alarming environmental events in 2023, many of which were either caused or significantly exacerbated by climate change.

Source: aa

