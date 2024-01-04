English
International Shia News Agency
Russian UN Envoy: Recent Middle East conflict is part of USA’s geopolitical game

SHAFAQNA- The Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, emphasized the need for the global community to calm down the passionate individuals in Washington who perceive the next Middle East conflict as a mere component of the larger geopolitical game.

“The so-called international maritime coalition put together by Washington, as far as we can tell, largely consists in actual fact of the United States warships, despite the loud name, and legitimacy of its action from the standpoint of internal law gives rise to the most serious doubts,” highlighted the Russian Diplomat.

Source: TASS

www.sshafaqna.com

