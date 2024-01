SHAFAQNA- At least 14 people died and several people got hurt when a house belonging to the Salah family in the western part of Khan Younis was bombed by Israel.

More than 22,313 people have lost their lives and more than 57,296 people have been injured from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The new number of people who died from the October 7 attack on Israel is 1,139.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com