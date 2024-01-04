CPRE: 40% increase in rural England’s homeless population

SHAFAQNA- According to a recent report by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), the population of homeless individuals in rural areas of England has experienced a 40% increase over a span of five years due to rise property prices and the cost of living crisis.

According to the study, the UK has seen a rise in the number of individuals sleeping rough, with 24,143 people living in the open air, tents, makeshift shelters, or uninhabitable buildings in 2023, compared to the 17,212 counted in 2018.

Source: RT

