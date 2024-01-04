English
Israel carried out 6 massacres in 3 days in supposedly safe areas killing 31

SHAFAQNA- On Thursday (04 Jan. 2024), the media office of the Gaza government said: “Within three days, the Israeli army committed six massacres in Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. The army forcibly displaced people to areas it claimed were safe and then bombed them, killing 31 people.

According to a statement from the office: “The genocidal war against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip will remain a stain on humanity and all the world who witnessed these crimes and remained inactive to put an end to this immoral genocide war.”

The office called on the international community to stop the all-out genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army in the Palestinian enclave.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

