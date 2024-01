SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday (03 Jan. 2024) delayed the implementation of a law passed by the Knesset Parliament as part of the controversial “Judicial Reform” legislation.

The law aims to limit the possibility of isolating Prime Minister Netanyahu. With a majority of 6 out of 11 judges, the Supreme Court ruled to postpone the amendment to the Basic Law (akin to a constitution) related to the immunity of the prime minister, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Source: aa

