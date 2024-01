SHAFAQNA- The death toll in Japan from last Thursday’s powerful earthquake rose to 78 people, local media reported.

Locations At least 51 other people remain unknown and have been declared “missing”, reports Kyodo News from Tokyo.

Several 7.6 magnitude earthquakes have shaken central Japan since last Monday afternoon. This is causing widespread destruction as many areas are still closed. Japan has been hit by nearly 600 aftershocks.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com