International Shia News Agency
Türkiye plans to send 4th ship to Gaza with over 2,300 tons of aid

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye has prepared a vessel with more than 2,300 tons of humanitarian assistance destined for Palestine. The ship is fully equipped to transport the necessary supplies to the Gaza Strip, and it is now set to embark on its journey to Egypt for distribution, as announced by Türkiye’s disaster management authority on Wednesday (03 Jan. 2024).

The ship Bestekar, located at Mersin International Port on the north-eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea in southern Türkiye, has finished loading the fleet consisting of 109 trucks carrying a total of 2,334 tons of humanitarian assistance.

The assistance was organized in collaboration with twenty-nine NGOs and coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Governorship of Mersin.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

