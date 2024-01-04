English
Another Biden administration official steps down over Gaza war response

SHAFAQNA- According to Axios, Tariq Habash, a high-ranking member of the Education Department under President Biden, announced his resignation on Wednesday due to significant disappointment with the President’s handling of the conflict with Gaza.

Habash, a Palestinian American political appointee at the Department of Education, has become the second official to resign in objection to the US position on the war.

“As a Palestinian-American — in fact, the only Palestinian-American political appointee at the Department of Education — I bring a critical and underrepresented perspective to the ongoing work on equity and justice,” expressed Habash in his letter of resignation.

