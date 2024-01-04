English
Blinken plans trip to Israel amid rising tensions in region

SHAFAQNA- Following the tragic incident in Iran, which resulted in the death of 211 citizens in a terrorist attack, and the targeted killing of six individuals in the southern suburb of Beirut, including prominent Palestinian Resistance figure Saleh al-Arouri, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday. This information was provided by an unnamed US official.

As per Reuters, the official mentioned that the US Secretary of State will make visits to several capitals, which includes Israel.

According to Reuters, the official mentioned that the United States’ diplomatic representative, Amos Hochstein, plans to travel to Israel in response to the increased tensions between Tel Aviv” and the Resistance following the recent assassination of al Arouri in Beirut.

Source: Al Mayadeen

