English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Israelis unveil post-war strategies to ethnically cleanse Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- An alarming article released by the Times of Israel earlier today revealed that Israeli authorities have engaged in discussions with multiple nations regarding the possible integration of Palestinians who have been forcibly displaced.

This implies that when the Israeli aggression ends, the inhabitants of the troubled Strip might not be given the opportunity to return.

Based on the report, the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is presently in discussions with Congo and various other nations regarding the potential relocation of thousands of Palestinians who have been displaced from Gaz.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Another Biden administration official steps down over Gaza war response

parniani

Israeli Supreme Court delays controversial law seen as protecting Prime Minister

parniani

Israel carried out 6 massacres in 3 days in supposedly safe areas killing 31

parniani

Gaza: Israeli bombs killed 14 in a house

parniani

Gaza: New Israeli attacks killed dozens

rahman samadreza

Canada accepts 1,000 visa applications from relatives of Canadians in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.