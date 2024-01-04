Israelis unveil post-war strategies to ethnically cleanse Gaza

SHAFAQNA- An alarming article released by the Times of Israel earlier today revealed that Israeli authorities have engaged in discussions with multiple nations regarding the possible integration of Palestinians who have been forcibly displaced.

This implies that when the Israeli aggression ends, the inhabitants of the troubled Strip might not be given the opportunity to return.

Based on the report, the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is presently in discussions with Congo and various other nations regarding the potential relocation of thousands of Palestinians who have been displaced from Gaz.

Source: Al Mayadeen

