Minister of Culture of Palestine: Israel targeted all the museums in Gaza and destroyed 42 cultural institutions. 48 writers and artists lost their lives

SHAFAQNA- “Atef Abu Seif,” the Minister of Culture for Palestine, stated: Israel has targeted all the museums in the Gaza Strip and has destroyed forty-two cultural institutions.

He mentioned that all museums in the Gaza Strip have been partially or completely destroyed, stating: “Forty-two cultural institutions in Gaza City, northern Gaza, as well as southern Gaza, Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Deir al-Balah, have been demolished, and 48 writers and artists lost their lives in this aggression.”

According to Shafaqna, Abu Seif, in an interview with Al-Alam Al-Arabi News Agency, emphasized that “the battle against Israel is fundamentally a cultural battle” and stated, “In the war against the Gaza Strip, Israel has targeted the cultural sector, including historical artifacts, museums, and cultural institutions.”

