[Video] Funeral ceremony of Martyr Saleh al-Arouri’s body begins in Beirut

0

SHAFAQNA- The funeral ceremony of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy of the political office of the Hamas movement, began on the new road in Beirut.

According to Shafaqna, RT wrote that Hamas announced that this ceremony will be held today (Thursday) in Lebanon.

This movement invited al-Arouri and his companions to participate in the funeral ceremony.

The funeral ceremony of Martyr Saleh al-Aroori’s body has started from the Imam Ali (AS) Mosque on Beirut New Road and will be held in the direction of Al-Shuhada Cemetery, Shatila Square.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

 

