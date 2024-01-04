Pakistan’s FM condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, while condemning the terrorist attack in Kerman, announced the readiness of his country’s government to provide any assistance to the government and nation of Iran.

According to Shafaqna, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the martyrdom of innocent citizens of the country in the terrorist attack in Kerman city and expressed his condolences to the government and people of the country in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdullahian on Thursday evening.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com