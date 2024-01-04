Minister of Culture of Palestine: Israel targeted all museums in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- “Atef Abu Seif,” the Minister of Culture for Palestine, stated: Israel has targeted all the museums in the Gaza Strip and has destroyed forty-two cultural institutions.

He mentioned that all museums in the Gaza Strip have been partially or completely destroyed, stating: “Forty-two cultural institutions in Gaza City, northern Gaza, as well as southern Gaza, Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Deir al-Balah, have been demolished, and 48 writers and artists lost their lives in this aggression.”

According to Shafaqna, Abu Seif, in an interview with Al-Alam Al-Arabi News Agency, emphasized that “the battle against Israel is fundamentally a cultural battle” and stated, “In the war against the Gaza Strip, Israel has targeted the cultural sector, including historical artifacts, museums, and cultural institutions.”

Abu Seif added: “Two hundred historical buildings in Gaza City have been targeted. Some of these buildings had a history of over a thousand years. Historical mosques and ancient churches have also been targeted, including the Church of Saint Porphyrius, the Mosque of Seyyid Hashim, the Al-Omari Mosque, and the Al-Katib Mosque. These are mosques with a history spanning thousands of years.

