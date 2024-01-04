The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message to 3rd International Conference of Managers of Islamic Schools

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf has sent a message to the participants of the Third International Conference of Islamic Schools hosted by the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

According to Shafaqna, the message of the Grand Religious Authority reads:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Praise be to Allah, the Lord of all the worlds, and may the blessings and peace be upon the best of the prophets and messengers, Muhammad and his pure and righteous progeny.

The Quran says: “By the ˹passage of˺ time!, Surely humanity is in ˹grave˺ loss, except those who have faith, do good, and urge each other to the truth, and urge each other to perseverance..”

Greetings to the brothers participating in the blessed conference of managers of Islamic schools, as well as to each teacher and student from various countries.

However, what religion obliges and reason invites to is the collaboration of believers in guiding the emerging generations towards the principles of true faith, the values of the Hanif religion, the sound nature, and solidarity in religious education, upbringing, and purification in a way that strengthens these principles and teachings in them, protecting them from deviation and doubts, especially in the current era, where the banners of misguidance have increased, and desires, seditions, doubts, and corrupting factors of nature and noble moral values have spread.

Moreover, since one of the most crucial ways to achieve this noble goal in communities away from the homeland and similar places is the establishment of private schools, which provides the opportunity to preserve the religious and cultural characteristics of the children of believing minorities, there is an urgent need to double efforts in supporting these schools spiritually, culturally, and materially, aiming to achieve their desired goal in the best possible way and to establish as many of them as possible to address the significant deficiencies in this field.

In this regard, the Religious Authority extends his congratulations to the organizers and participants of this essential seminar, considering it a crucial step toward achieving the outlined objectives. The religious authority appreciates the significant session for examining various aspects of their collaborative work and gaining insights from diverse experiences in this field to overcome weaknesses and enhance their endeavors.

The most important thing that conference participants and all those involved in these Islamic schools need to focus on is sincerity to God Almighty, more order in their work, continuous learning, attention to what is beneficial for themselves and their work, consideration for ethics and their own behavior to be role models for their students. Moreover, competition in noble concepts such as piety, abstinence, humility, effort, love, and other virtuous ethics, presenting the most effective methods, seeking advice, and coordinating matters amongst themselves in an acceptable manner.

We ask God Almighty, to elevate the significance of this noble act, accept it in the best possible way, bestow blessings upon it, contribute to its growth and advancement, and also grace it with His attention, satisfaction, and joy along with His Wali (Imam Mahdi), his ancestors, and forefathers – peace be upon them all.

Allah says: “And say, ‘Do [as you will], for Allah will see your deeds, and [so, will] His Messenger and the believers.'”

Wa-Salamu ‘Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu.

14 Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 H.

Source: Shafaqna Persian