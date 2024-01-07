Beta thalassemia spreading in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by AK Haq- About 300 million people worldwide suffer from thalassemia, of which 100 million require blood transfusions once or twice a month. According to a study in 2022, about 9.8 million people in Pakistan are suffering from thalassemia, which is 11% of the total population.

According to the author of the same study, Dr Inayat-ur-Rehman, 9000 children are born with beta thalassemia every year in Pakistan, which is mainly due to marriages in the family. He explains that for the thalassemia gene to be passed on to children, both the mother and the father or one of the two must be a thalassemia carrier.

What is Thalassemia?

According to the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Aga Khan University, thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the human body produces insufficient hemoglobin for red blood cells. Thus, the number of red cells in the body starts to decrease and the patient needs to undergo blood transfusion once or twice every month.

Types of thalassemia

Its two major types are alpha and beta thalassemia. Most of the cases in Pakistan are of beta thalassemia which is divided into major and minor subcategories.

Minor Thalassemia: According to Aga Khan University, if one of the parents is a thalassemia carrier, the child will suffer from thalassemia minor. This type is not very dangerous.

Major Thalassemia: If parents are close relatives and thalassemia carriers, their children will suffer from thalassemia major. It is a dangerous disease, in which children need blood transfusions once to twice every month. The average age of such children in Pakistan is 10 to 12 years.

What is the relationship between thalassemia and cousin marriage?

Saeed Khan belongs to Ziarat Union Council Kawas Gharbi. They live in Quetta and their income depends on whether or not they get a daily job. He told Deutsche Welle that his three children suffer from thalassemia major. The battle that started with the birth of their first daughter in 1998 has now exhausted them.

He says that his elder daughter Bakht Zamina died at the age of 23, while his two sons, 20-year-old Abdul Majid and 16-year-old Nazifatullah, receive blood transfusions at the Fatemeed Center in Quetta once a month. Saeed Khan is uneducated and has no knowledge about the transmission of thalassemia from parents to children.

Dr Fauzia Saeed from Karachi told Deutsche Welle that Pakistan is located in a region where the thalassemia gene is very common. Therefore, after marriage between two carriers, each mother has a 25% chance that the child born will suffer from thalassemia major.

She adds that there is a 25% chance that the child will be normal while there is a 50% chance of thalassemia minor, which is not very dangerous but causes the prevalence of thalassemia in the next generation.

According to Dr Fauzia, in the first step, CP test of blood is done, after which electrophoresis is done to confirm the presence of carrier.

Important steps were taken in this regard in 2016 in Punjab. According to the Punjab Thalassemia Prevention and Control Act 2016, if both the boy and the girl are carriers of thalassemia, then the marriage should be stopped.

Unscreened blood and plight of thalassemia patients

Irshad Arif, founder of Catch Thalassemia Care Center, says that in the last three years, he has faced innumerable problems in providing clean blood for children. Due to lack of education, it is very difficult to convince people about the importance of blood donation and blood screening.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in 2021, more than 200,000 people in Pakistan are suffering from hepatitis B and C every year, a major reason for which is unscreened blood transfusion.

The co-researcher of this report, Dr. Sheikh Ahmed, explains that the blood being transfused to Thalassemia patients in Balochistan is not according to the approved standard of the World Health Organization. Most of the staff in hospitals and blood banks here are not trained nor are modern equipment available for blood screening.

According to a study conducted in 2022 at the thalassemia centers of Bolan Medical College and Civil Hospital Quetta, parents in many areas are forced to buy blood from relatives, students or other people and transfuse their children at home. This unscreened blood is causing the spread of Hepatitis B and C as well as AIDS.

According to this study, in Baloch and Pashtun majority areas, 75% of cousin marriages occur, due to which 71% of families have at least one person with thalassemia, while a significant number of unscreened blood transfusions with thalassemia have hepatitis B and hepatitis B. C has also been a victim.

The results of the same study indicate that only 22 percent of thalassemia-affected children aged one to 17 years have been vaccinated against hepatitis B/C, while the remaining number are still at risk.

Ghulam Dastgir is the founder of Jihad for Zero Thalassemia Society. He says that spreading awareness in the fight against thalassemia is the only way to control it in Pakistan.

“We have to convince people that healthy children are more important than family traditions,” he says. So get tested before marriage and career parents don’t take the risk of having more children.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com