SHAFAQNA- Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Iraq stated that a US airstrike conducted in eastern Baghdad resulted in the martyrdom of Hajj Moshtaq Taleb Al-Saidi Abou Taqwa, the assistant commander of the Baghdad Ring operations within the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

One additional individual lost their life in the attack, while six others sustained injuries.

Source: almayadeen

