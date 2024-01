SHAFAQNA- The number of missing people in Ishikawa, Japan increased to 179 on Thursday. This happened after several strong earthquakes, with the strongest being 7.6 magnitude, hit the area. Local media reported this information.

Also, at 6:00 PM local time, the number of deaths from the earthquakes was 84. The search and rescue efforts are still ongoing three days after the disaster, according to NHK, a public broadcaster.

Source: Xinhua

