Saudi Arabia opposes the idea of implementing a Nakba in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly opposes any plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to any location beyond the strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia has issued a statement denouncing Israel’s intention to enact a second Nakba in the Gaza Strip. In the formal announcement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed its strong disapproval and absolute refusal of the extreme comments made by two ministers within the Israeli governing body. The ministers in question are Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

