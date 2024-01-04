English
Al-Assad expressed his condolences for the terrorist attack in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- President Bashar al-Assad has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi regarding the tragic incidents in Kerman province, through two cables.

In the cables, President al-Assad expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and the entire population of Iran for their tragic loss. He conveyed that Syria, both its leadership and people, stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time and hope for the swift recovery of those injured.

