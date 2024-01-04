English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

One million Palestinians arrived in Rafah since last October 7

0

SHAFAQNA- The count of displaced Palestinians entering the southern Gaza Strip’s city of Rafah has increased to approximately one million individuals, ever since the commencement of the occupation’s aggression in October.

The UN included: “Rafah Governorate has now become the main refuge for displaced people, with more than a million people living in a very crowded area, following the intensification of hostilities in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, and evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army.”

Source: sana

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia opposes the idea of implementing a Nakba in Gaza

rahman samadreza

Israelis unveil post-war strategies to ethnically cleanse Gaza

parniani

Another Biden’s administration official steps down over Gaza war response

parniani

Israel carried out 6 massacres in 3 days in supposedly safe areas killing 31

parniani

Gaza: Israeli bombs killed 14 in a house

parniani

Gaza: New Israeli attacks killed dozens

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.