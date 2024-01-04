One million Palestinians arrived in Rafah since last October 7

SHAFAQNA- The count of displaced Palestinians entering the southern Gaza Strip’s city of Rafah has increased to approximately one million individuals, ever since the commencement of the occupation’s aggression in October.

The UN included: “Rafah Governorate has now become the main refuge for displaced people, with more than a million people living in a very crowded area, following the intensification of hostilities in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, and evacuation orders issued by the Israeli army.”

Source: sana

www.shafaqna.com