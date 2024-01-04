English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to foreigners contracted to the Russian army

0

SHAFAQNA- Foreign citizens who signed an agreement with the Russian Armed Forces during the specified military operation will have the opportunity to request Russian citizenship, as indicated in a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin and made available on the official legal information portal.

As per the document, individuals from other nations who ceased their service due to health-related issues, upon reaching the designated age limit, or subsequently after the removal of martial law, are also qualified.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gazprom: Gas deliveries to China has reached a new level

rahman samadreza

Russia calls for UN’s Security Council meeting on Belgorod attack

parniani

Number of candidates for Russian Presidential Elections exceeded 30

parniani

Vatican: Attempts to end the conflict in Ukraine are accelerating

anvari

Iran’s futsal team beat Russia in friendly match

rahman samadreza

NYT: Western companies lost $103 billion from Russia exits

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.