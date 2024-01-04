Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to foreigners contracted to the Russian army

SHAFAQNA- Foreign citizens who signed an agreement with the Russian Armed Forces during the specified military operation will have the opportunity to request Russian citizenship, as indicated in a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin and made available on the official legal information portal.

As per the document, individuals from other nations who ceased their service due to health-related issues, upon reaching the designated age limit, or subsequently after the removal of martial law, are also qualified.

Source: tass

