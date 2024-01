SHAFAQNA- A massive email bomb threat received by officials in several US states on Wednesday led to the evacuation of some government buildings and disrupted government work. According to local authorities, no explosives were found.

The occurrences occur after a series of “swatting” occurrences—fake reports of gunshots at the residences of notable individuals. Last week, several US officials and billionaire currency speculator George Soros were subjected to prank calls.

Source: rt

